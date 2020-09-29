Taking the podium: Trump, Biden square off in first of three scheduled debates

Tuesday’s debate will consist of six segments addressing the aforementioned topics, with each segment getting about 15 minutes of responses, according to NPR.

Trump and Biden will both have two minutes to respond to the opening question in each segment, and then each candidate will get a chance to respond to each other, as well.

Charlie Johnson, chairman of the Pottawattamie County Republicans, said he’s excited to hear what Trump has to say regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Within the past few days, Johnson said he read about Republicans Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, and Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, helping the president prepare for the debate.

Johnson said he expects the preparation to pay off in terms of Trump adequately answering questions relating to the pandemic, something which he’s been heavily scrutinized for during its duration.

“That’s a pretty tough team right there,” Johnson told the Nonpareil Monday. “I think that they are getting him prepped for tomorrow night so he can handle himself well and take on any criticisms from Joe Biden.”

Punteny reiterated the importance of Americans tuning in for what pundits claim may be one of the most-watched presidential debates of all time.

“This is very important,” he said of the debate. “It’s the time both candidates get their message out to the county.”