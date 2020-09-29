Taking the podium: Trump, Biden square off in first of three scheduled debates

Republicans and Democrats in Pottawattamie County are gearing up for this evening’s much-anticipated debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
The clash is happening from 8 to 9:30 p.m. tonight at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, with Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace serving as commentator.
Scott Punteny, chairman of the Pottawattamie County Democrats, said the debate serves as an opportunity to Americans to tune in to hear the issues for themselves, directly from the candidates’ mouths.
“There’s a lot of rhetoric going on, and hopefully the general public will be able to see with their own eyes what both candidates have to offer, and hopefully, talking about what their vision is for the country moving forward,” Punteny said. “So, I think it’s a good opportunity for everyone to watch, regardless of what side of the isle you’re on.”
This serves as the first of three presidential debates leading to November’s general election. Following Tuesday’s action, Trump and Biden are once again scheduled to square off on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. A vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, is being held Oct. 7.
Topics being addressed by Wallace, according to a National Public Radio report, are: Trump and Biden’s records, the current U.S. Supreme Court seat vacancy, the economy, race and violence in U.S. cities and the overall integrity of the election.
Tuesday’s debate will consist of six segments addressing the aforementioned topics, with each segment getting about 15 minutes of responses, according to NPR.
Trump and Biden will both have two minutes to respond to the opening question in each segment, and then each candidate will get a chance to respond to each other, as well.
Charlie Johnson, chairman of the Pottawattamie County Republicans, said he’s excited to hear what Trump has to say regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Within the past few days, Johnson said he read about Republicans Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, and Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, helping the president prepare for the debate.
Johnson said he expects the preparation to pay off in terms of Trump adequately answering questions relating to the pandemic, something which he’s been heavily scrutinized for during its duration.
“That’s a pretty tough team right there,” Johnson told the Nonpareil Monday. “I think that they are getting him prepped for tomorrow night so he can handle himself well and take on any criticisms from Joe Biden.”
Punteny reiterated the importance of Americans tuning in for what pundits claim may be one of the most-watched presidential debates of all time.
“This is very important,” he said of the debate. “It’s the time both candidates get their message out to the county.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.