Three Council Bluffs voting precincts moved to A.L.; early voting continues
top story

Three Council Bluffs voting precincts moved to A.L.; early voting continues

20200603_new_election_5

Single-use hand sanitizer packets that say “I voted,” courtesy of Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, were handed out to voters in lieu of the traditional sticker in the June 2 primary.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer/

Voters in Council Bluffs precincts six, seven and 11 will now vote at Abraham Lincoln High School, 1205 Bonham St.

The Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office said the move comes because of a building issue at the originally planned site for the precincts, Broadway United Methodist Church.

Early voting continues at the auditor’s office election building, 508 S. Sixth St. Residents can vote at the site from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. during the workweek, and the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to Auditor Mel Houser. The site will be open on Monday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

For more information on polling sites, including precinct maps, go to elections.pottcounty.gov.

Pottawattamie County polling sites

Council Bluffs:

Precincts 6, 7 and 11 — Abraham Lincoln High School, 1205 Bonham St.

Precincts 8 and 9 — City Light Church, 2109 Railroad Highway

Precincts 13, 14 and 15 — Council Bluffs Public Library, Meeting Room B, 400 Willow Ave.

Precincts 1 through 5 — Epworth Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B.

Precincts 19, 20 and 21 — Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave.

Precincts 10A and 10B and Garner Township — New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive.

Precinct 12 — Creekside Church, 3320 Harry Langdon Blvd.

Precincts 16 and 17 — Queen of Apostles Church, 3304 Fourth Ave.

Precinct 18 — Emanuel Church of the Nazarene, 2309 S. 13th St.

Lewis Township Precinct 1 — First Christian Church, 20794 Highway 92, Council Bluffs.

Lewis Township Precinct 2 — Salem Methodist Church, 14995 Somerset Ave., Council Bluffs.

Avoca and Hancock — Avoca American Legion, 112 N. Elm St.

Carter Lake Precincts 1 and 2 — City Hall, 950 E. Locust St.

Oakland and GLWCW — Oakland Community Center, 614 Dr. Van Zee Road, Oakland.

Underwood and McClelland — UMBA Hall, 300 Second Ave., Underwood.

Carson — Carson Carson Community Center, 316 S. Commercial St.

Crescent — Crescent Elementary School, 401 E. Welch St.

Macedonia — DeWitt Community Center, 404 Potter St., Macedonia.

Minden — Minden United Church of Christ, 106 Lincoln St.

Neola — Neola Community Center, 110 Fourth St.

Treynor — Treynor Community Center, 13 W. Main St.

Walnut — Walnut Public Library, 229 Antique City Drive.

