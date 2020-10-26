Three Council Bluffs voting precincts moved to A.L.; early voting continues

Voters in Council Bluffs precincts six, seven and 11 will now vote at Abraham Lincoln High School, 1205 Bonham St.

The Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office said the move comes because of a building issue at the originally planned site for the precincts, Broadway United Methodist Church.

Early voting continues at the auditor's office election building, 508 S. Sixth St. Residents can vote at the site from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. during the workweek, and the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to Auditor Mel Houser. The site will be open on Monday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

For more information on polling sites, including precinct maps, go to elections.pottcounty.gov.

Pottawattamie County polling sites:

Council Bluffs:

Precincts 6, 7 and 11 -- Abraham Lincoln High School, 1205 Bonham St.

Precincts 8 and 9 -- City Light Church, 2109 Railroad Highway

Precincts 13, 14 and 15 -- Council Bluffs Public Library, Meeting Room B, 400 Willow Ave.