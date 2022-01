In anticipation of winter weather conditions, Council Bluffs trash and recycling collection will begin at 6 a.m. Friday. Residents should set out trash and recycling by 6:00 a.m. to ensure collection.

We are asking residents to please be patient with Waste Connections as they overcome difficult weather conditions, the city said.

For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 712-890-5454.