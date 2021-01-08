U.S. attorney for Southern District of Iowa resigns

The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Iowa is resigning.

“Serving as United States Attorney has been the privilege of my professional life,” Marc Krickbaum said through his office. “I am grateful to the law enforcement and agencies we serve with, and to the people of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They have done great things, and they have many more to come.”

The Southern District includes Pottawattamie County and Council Bluffs. The local federal courthouse is located at 8 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.

Krickbaum has served as U.S. attorney, the district’s chief federal prosecutor, since 2017 after an appointment by President Donald Trump, according to his office. He resigns less than two weeks before Trump leaves office, ahead of potentially being replaced by the next presidential administration. Krickbaum worked for almost a decade as a career prosecutor in two United States Attorney’s Offices before his appointment.

During his tenure, the U.S. Attorney’s Office brought significant prosecutions against violent street gangs and others responsible for gun crime, targeted those who sexually exploit children and obtained significant civil settlements against those who commit health care fraud and other fraud against the government, the office said in a release.

