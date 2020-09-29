 Skip to main content
Vice President Mike Pence to make campaign stop in Carter Lake this week
20200131_new_pence_3

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters at The Gathering Room in Council Bluffs on Thursday, Jan. 30.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Carter Lake this week.

The Trump campaign announced that Pence will host a “Make America Great Again!” event at Owen Industries Inc. in Carter Lake on Thursday.

The event is set for noon but doors open two hours before that.

Not only is Iowa one of the states in play for the 2020 presidential contest but Nebraska’s Omaha-based 2nd congressional district is also up for grabs. While it only represents a single electoral vote, some projections show it could prove pivotal.

The announcement of Pence’s visit this week focused on agriculture policy, alleging that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would hurt Iowa farmers with his tax and environmental policies.

Democrats have made the case they’re better for farmers in part because of the toll on farm country from the administration’s trade disputes.

