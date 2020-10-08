Vice presidential debate features fiery exchanges but civil behavior

As Pence tried to paint Harris and Biden as leftists out of step with mainstream America, Harris aimed her sharpest barbs at Trump's handling of the pandemic, a critical campaign issue in a week when the president was hospitalized for three days with COVID-19, the White House became a coronavirus hot spot, and the U.S. death toll soared past 212,000.

"The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Harris said.

She said Trump and Pence, who headed the White House coronavirus task force, were warned last January that the virus was deadly, that it spread by air and that immediate precautions should be taken.

"They knew what was happening and they didn't tell you. They knew and they covered it up. The president said it was a hoax," she said.

She said the Trump "administration has forfeited their right to reelection based on this."

Pence accused the California senator of misleading voters, arguing that Trump acted decisively when he ordered a partial ban on travel from China in February.

"That decision alone bought us valuable time to set up the greatest mobilization since World War II," Pence said.