Walsh says public health a key focus for third term

Examining the individual factors is needed, while solutions include working to spur physical activity and encouraging healthy eating while providing access to healthy foods. Walsh noted some stakeholders have questioned the factors that contribute to low rankings. While a worthwhile question, the need for public health improvements are there, he said.

“You don’t get down to the minutiae, you work on the big things to start. Get the community a little more active, try to cut back on cigarette smoking (and other bad habits),” he said. “That’s going to take everyone in the community beating the drum. “I think it’s important to address it.

“In this job, there are a ton of little projects we’ll just keep pushing on. But for a big project — that’s the last thing I want to get done.”

Walsh commended Steve Gorman and Chris Peterson on their election to the Council Bluffs City Council.

“They’re new to the job, like anybody new they don’t yet have an appreciation for the barriers and workload. But I think both of them are capable of getting up to speed,” he said, noting that it’s “not always easy to replace” incumbents, especially in this case Melissa Head, who is leaving the council after 12 years in office.