Walsh says public health a key focus for third term

Though Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh easily won re-election running unopposed, he said he didn’t take that as an indication voters expect the status quo.
“I don’t take that as a mandate. We’ve seen throughout Iowa many communities that had mayors that ran unopposed. I think a lot of it has to do with the current political environment. And probably some to do with COVID and the additional work placed on cities to deal with the long-term effects,” Walsh told the Nonpareil, adding he was thankful to be re-elected and strives toward continual improvement. “We work real hard and we do the best we can. There’s always room for improvement.”
In Tuesday’s mayoral election, Walsh received 2,281 votes to win a third term, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office. There were 193 write-ins. The Auditor’s Office and the county Board of Supervisors will canvas the election on Tuesday.
Looking to the future, Walsh said his biggest goal for the next four years is addressing public health. And it’s work he knows will involve more than just the people at City Hall.
“Something we need to address, and it’s going to be much bigger than city government — it’s going to have to be a community-wide effort with multiple partners — we need to look at the physical health of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County in general,” Walsh said.
According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Population Health Institute’s latest County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, Pottawattamie County is currently 91st for health outcomes and 74th in health factors.
Health outcome measures include premature death, poor or fair health, poor physical health days, poor mental healthy days and low birthweight, while health factors including smoking, obesity, physical inactivity, access to exercise opportunities, excessive drinking and other factors, according to the institute’s countyhealthrankings.org.
Walsh noted the county has drawn even worse marks in the rankings in years past.
“We need to figure out the big factors in that ranking and at least work to address those. It’s a big problem. Businesses look at us (for locating or relocating), health insurance will be higher. Our local businesses are paying higher premiums than they likely need to pay. Our citizens are paying higher premiums, higher copays, higher deductibles,” he said.
Walsh continued, saying, “the pandemic brought to light that people who are not in good health are much more susceptible to pandemics. The coronavirus won’t be the last one. The probability that some disease can quickly spread, it’s just a given.”
“As a community we need to come together and do something to address the overall health,” he said.
Examining the individual factors is needed, while solutions include working to spur physical activity and encouraging healthy eating while providing access to healthy foods. Walsh noted some stakeholders have questioned the factors that contribute to low rankings. While a worthwhile question, the need for public health improvements are there, he said.
“You don’t get down to the minutiae, you work on the big things to start. Get the community a little more active, try to cut back on cigarette smoking (and other bad habits),” he said. “That’s going to take everyone in the community beating the drum. “I think it’s important to address it.
“In this job, there are a ton of little projects we’ll just keep pushing on. But for a big project — that’s the last thing I want to get done.”
Walsh commended Steve Gorman and Chris Peterson on their election to the Council Bluffs City Council.
“They’re new to the job, like anybody new they don’t yet have an appreciation for the barriers and workload. But I think both of them are capable of getting up to speed,” he said, noting that it’s “not always easy to replace” incumbents, especially in this case Melissa Head, who is leaving the council after 12 years in office.
“You lose that institutional knowledge,” he said. “But I think that new ideas are always good. (Gorman and Peterson) will learn the purview of the City Council. They’re hard workers and they’ll get up to speed.”