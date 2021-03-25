Walsh sees opportunities, more challenges ahead

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh sees opportunities and ongoing challenges ahead as the city begins to emerge from the shadow the COVID-19 pandemic has cast over the city’s economy.
He delivered his 2020 city overview to more than 120 people Wednesday via videoconference. The speech was originally scheduled for November 2020 but was postponed in hopes that it could be given in person.
Walsh believes future opportunities for economic development will be favorable but said the city is still recovering from the flood of 2019, as well as the pandemic.
With few houses on the market and limited space in Omaha, Walsh is particularly bullish on housing development.
“We think the future’s bright on residential development,” he said.
Omaha has been expanding rapidly in recent years, thanks to Nebraska’s annexation laws, but Omaha cannot annex cities of more than 10,000 population or property outside of Douglas County, Walsh said.
With the Missouri River on the west and hills on the east, Council Bluffs faces some natural barriers, he said. Running city sewer service to houses in the hills requires multiple lift stations and careful planning.
“It gets expensive to develop in the hills,” he said.
Walsh thinks the city may be able to expand to the southeast but said including existing homes in that area would complicate matters. Many of those already have septic systems in place.
“Converting those to a sanitary sewer system is very expensive,” he said.
As far as broader growth, Walsh said, “Economic development is looking bright on the horizon.”
“There is a lot of money on the sidelines right now,” he said. “I think once we get out of the pandemic and get back to a normal economy, I think we’re going to see some growth.”
Already, there are some projects underway and more being planned, Walsh said. And he thinks there will be money from the American Rescue Plan that can be used for economic development.
“We still have not gotten clear guidance,” he said.
The riverfront project is being done with private capital, not tax dollars, Walsh said.
Meanwhile, the city is still working on flood-related issues — the natural disaster that preceded the pandemic.
“I think many people don’t quite understand that, while Council Bluffs didn’t experience above-ground flooding, the extended height and timeframe that the Missouri River remained outside its banks resulted in a summer and fall of elevated groundwater levels that caused infrastructure damage to city property and in many cases caused significant property damage to people’s foundations and their interior basements,” he said. “We continue to file FEMA claims for repairs to flood-damaged city property. We have rebuilt or replaced multiple emergency sewer collapses in the northwest area of town that, in total, now exceed $11 million of expenditure.
“When the river levels are high, then the city must close the gates at storm water release locations that normally allow our excess storm water to gravity-flow from the city to the Missouri River,” Walsh said. “When the gates are closed and it rains, storm water is retained in low areas along the western edge of Council Bluffs and isolated property damage is often the result.
“We currently are working on strategies to mitigate these problems,” he said. “The hope is to construct a large retention basin that can efficiently store excess storm water runoff until it can be pumped up over the city’s flood levee system. We continue to work with FEMA and Housing and Urban Development to secure financial relief funding that would allow us to purchase multiple residential homes that regularly are adversely impacted by flood damage to their homes’ foundations and, in some cases, have resulted in compromised structural stability.”
The good news about the pandemic is that cases, hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing, Walsh said.
“After a slow start, efforts to administer the COVID vaccine are now going quite well,” he said. Pottawattamie County has vaccinated over 20,000 residents … Matt Wyant and his staff at Pottawattamie County Public Health have worked tirelessly, and they certainly deserve our accolades.”
Walsh is concerned about a proposal in the Iowa Legislature to eliminate the backfill that municipalities receive from the state to make up for rollbacks in commercial property taxes, he said in response to a question from Drew Kamp, president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce. The plan would phase out backfill payments over five years.
He is also concerned about a measure that would extend the time former city employees would have to file worker’s compensation claims. Lung disease, heart disease, PTSD and certain kinds of cancer that retired firefighters and police officers develop years after leaving city employment are automatically blamed on work-related hazards.
