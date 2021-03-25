Walsh sees opportunities, more challenges ahead

Walsh thinks the city may be able to expand to the southeast but said including existing homes in that area would complicate matters. Many of those already have septic systems in place.

“Converting those to a sanitary sewer system is very expensive,” he said.

As far as broader growth, Walsh said, “Economic development is looking bright on the horizon.”

“There is a lot of money on the sidelines right now,” he said. “I think once we get out of the pandemic and get back to a normal economy, I think we’re going to see some growth.”

Already, there are some projects underway and more being planned, Walsh said. And he thinks there will be money from the American Rescue Plan that can be used for economic development.

“We still have not gotten clear guidance,” he said.

The riverfront project is being done with private capital, not tax dollars, Walsh said.

Meanwhile, the city is still working on flood-related issues — the natural disaster that preceded the pandemic.