Immanuel Communities celebrated the completion of Graceview Courtyard Phase II Thursday with a grand opening and treats.

Residents and guests of the senior living community at 1681-1689 College Road in Council Bluffs enjoyed ice cream, fresh fruit and other snacks while listening to a live performance by singer-guitarist Mike McCracken, courtesy of Merrymakers.

Work began in April 2022 on the addition, which more than doubled the size of the independent living facility, increasing space to 116,796 square feet and the number of apartments from 56 to 121 units, according to a news release from Immanuel.

The expansion also added more indoor common spaces and additional outdoor living spaces, including walking paths, raised garden beds and a bocce ball court.

The project ended up costing a little more than $13.5 million — more than expected because of high inflation during the pandemic, according to Scott Bear, chief financial officer at Immanuel.

Residents are responding well to the new amenities, said Executive Director Haley Hickson, although temperatures this summer have kept most from using the bocce ball court.

“They’ve actually been practicing inside because of the heat, but they do enjoy it,” she said.

The tenants also enjoy The Hub, a central gathering space, and the adjoining Mini Market, where they can purchase food and hygiene products. And the facility has a tabletop shuffleboard game.

The residents seem to be happy making Graceview their home. Carol Feller has lived at the retirement community only two months but is sold on it.

“We have wonderful cooks here,” she said. “The people here are so friendly.”

Graceview has a couple shopping carts residents can use to take groceries from the entrance to their apartments, Feller said. The staff made a good impression on her from the time she moved in — including the maintenance man.

“He is the sweetest guy,” she said. “I had so many pictures to put up, and he didn’t complain — he was very nice.”

Joni Hall, who has lived at Graceview since December 2021, also enjoys it.

“I love it,” she said. “They have a lot of fun stuff to do and nice apartments.”

Teresa Keller has lived at Graceview since 2020, she said.

“I love it here,” she said. “We have Wii bowling, bingo, movies (biweekly), we celebrate birthdays.”

Keller also appreciates the in-house salon and uses it regularly.

“She’s very good, and she doesn’t overprice it,” she said of the hairdresser.

Graceview also offers worship services and Bible studies, Keller said.

The three-story facility, which opened in February 2020, offers affordable housing for residents ages 55 and older whose income falls between 30% and 60% of the area’s median income, Bear said. By benefiting seniors in this income range, Graceview qualified for a 4% tax credit on the first phase of the project and a 9% tax credit on the second, he said.

“We’re a significant provider of affordable senior housing in the area and it’s part of our mission to serve lower-income seniors,” said Eric Gurley, CEO at Immanuel.

“This expansion is a great investment for our retirement community ages 55 and older,” Kim Buthe, director of member relations and events for the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, said in the news release. “We thank Immanuel for their investment and continued support in the chamber and in our community.”

The need for affordable senior housing was evident by how fast rooms have been reserved, Bear said.

“We filled 55 of them in May alone, and by the middle of July we were all full,” said Hickson.

All of the units were reserved by May 1, when tenants could start moving in, she said.

In addition to Graceview Courtyard, Immanuel also serves Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa through Immanuel Pathways PACE, which stands for Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. The program provides assistance, including transportation, medical care, meals, professional support and social opportunities for participants who choose to reside in their homes rather than a skilled nursing or assisted living community. Immanuel’s long-term goal is to move PACE to the Graceview campus, Gurley said.

Immanuel now operates 16 senior living communities in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, Lincoln, Nebraska and Des Moines, along with two office facilities, he said.