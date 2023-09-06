Gracie Council Bluffs is the first and only business in the area that offers premier jiu-jitsu classes.

Owner and instructor Bob Sullivan has been training on Brazilian jiu-jitsu for 14 years and was able to get his instructor certification last year. He is a Gracie Brown Belt and is the highest ranked instructor from Chicago to Denver and Kansas City to Canada.

Sullivan said he was called to open his own gym.

“I was called to Council Bluffs to really serve this community,” he said.

There are currently three types of classes taught at Gracie Council Bluffs — youth, adult fundamentals and advanced jiu-jitsu. The youth program is for ages 3 to 12 and focuses on how to stand up to bullies as well as defending yourself. The adult classes are ages 13-plus and teach self defense and how to protect oneself if your opponent also knows jiu-jitsu.

Sullivan said being an instructor is fulfilling, and that he’s able to give his students confidence to feel safe.

“What makes us different is that we are very hands on,” Sullivan said. “We partner everyone up so they can simulate situations where they are fighting an actual opponent, rather than practicing by yourself.”

In July, there were 73 students enrolled and it had only been open for two months. Classes are for anyone at any physical activity level.

“We are able to modify classes and moves to make sure anyone can learn,” he said. “We don’t want people to think they can’t learn how to defend themselves if they aren’t very active.”

Sullivan said they are planning on starting a mat munchkins class for children ages 3 to 5 where their parents would be on the mat with them. A goal for 2024 is to offer a women-specific self defense class.

Those interested in learning more can schedule a free private introduction with Sullivan by visiting graciecb.com or calling 712-373-2709. Gracie Council Bluffs is located at 3030 W. Broadway.