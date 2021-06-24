Grand opening planned for Glenwood pickleball courts

The Southwest Iowa Pickleball Club will hold a grand opening from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Vine Street Pickleball Courts, 308 S. Vine St. in Glenwood.

The courts were made possible, in part, by a $40,000 grant from the Iowa West Foundation.

Attendees can watch exhibition games (bring your own chairs) and try hitting a few balls (please wear clean shoes).

Current players will have access to strategy sessions with Steve Stone, director of ambassadors for the USA Pickleball Association. The association, a nonprofit organization, promotes the sport of pickleball and is the national governing body that provides rules, tournaments, rankings and promotional materials.

Bottled water and treats by Sugar Makery will be available. Club membership is just $5 and includes free lessons. For more information, see SWI Pickleball on Facebook.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.