Grant applications open for Loess Hills preservation efforts

The Protection Committee of the Loess Hills Alliance is soliciting proposals that protect and/or preserve the natural and cultural resources of the Loess Hills, while assuring economic viability and protection of property rights.

Projects may include conservation easements, educational components of land protection, restoration of conservation easement protected lands and public lands, and any other proposals that meet the Mission of the Protection Committee and strive to protect and preserve the Loess Hills.

The Committee anticipates awarding up to $19,050 in 2022. Grant awards will be made from available funds provided by the Iowa Legislature. Projects must be located in the Loess Hills landform. Any person, agency, group or community in the Loess Hills landform is eligible to apply. Applications are due Oct. 7 at 4:30 p.m.

Full details and an application form can be viewed at loesshillsalliance.com/protection.html.