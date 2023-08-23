Art buffs and history enthusiasts alike are invited to the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center on Friday night, Aug. 25, as reenactor Richard (Dick) Miller and guests will bring artist Grant Wood’s inspiring legacy to life.

The one-night-only event starts at 7 p.m. in the gallery, which opens at 6 p.m. for guests to explore beforehand. The 45-minute performance, which dramatizes Wood’s life, will be followed by a discussion of the artist’s work. The audience will learn about Grant Wood’s life and legacy, including the story of "American Gothic," Wood’s most recognizable painting.

Admission is free, though seating is limited.

“Wood was an uncommon talent with a gift for portraying emotion and satire. It is hard to imagine his work did not mirror his emotional state.” Miller said in a news release. “I hope my telling of his story helps capture his interesting and complicated life.”

In addition to being a Grant Wood enthusiast, Miller is also a longtime pillar of the Bluffs arts community. He’s supported many local projects.

Arrive early to partake in Hoff Fourth Friday festivities at McCormick’s 1894 bar, opening at 4 p.m; pop-up restaurant featuring Kitchen Council member, Viva Fit Kitchen, from 5 to 9 p.m.; and live music with Paul Hart from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center is located at 1001 S. Sixth St. Find more information at paceartsiowa.org/events.

•••

Here's a look at what else is happening over the next few days:

Thursday, Aug. 24

• The Council Bluffs Community Walking Club will stroll the Iowa Riverfront Trail from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The club is free and open to anyone in the community.

• The Council Bluffs Farmers Market at Bayliss Park has been canceled this week due to extreme heat.

• Hop on your bike for the Thursday evening Taco Ride along the Wabash Trace Nature Trail starting at 5 p.m. and concluding about 20 miles through the Loess Hills with dinner at Tobey Jack's Mineola Steakhouse. Most riders start at the Iowa West Foundation Trailhead Park, 4102 Harry Langdon Blvd., which offers parking.

• The 746 Needlework Club meets from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library for knitting, crochet and embroidery of all skill levels. Bring your own supplies or project; free and open to the public.