Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is again accepting applications for the fall 2023 intern class. Internships are available for college-aged Iowans.

Throughout his service in the Senate, Grassley has welcomed over a thousand individuals to participate in his internship program, an opportunity to gain valuable work experience and learn more about representative government, according to a press release from his staff. The 2023 Washington fall internship program runs from Aug. 28 through Dec. 15. Internships in Grassley’s Iowa offices can be flexible to accommodate the demands of student’s class schedules.

“For more than four decades, I’ve welcomed interns to serve in my Iowa and Washington offices. Many of those young people have gone on to excel professionally in a variety of fields, including public policy and government service,” Grassley said in a news release. “Our nation will soon be in the hands of the next generation. My internship program aims to inspire, teach and prepare future leaders for the challenges ahead.”

Grassley has offices in Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Sioux City and Waterloo. From helping Iowans solve issues with federal agencies like the Social Security Administration, the VA or the IRS, to assisting with federal grant applications, interns working in Iowa will learn the ins-and-outs of constituent service, the press release stated.

Students can also intern in Grassley’s Washington, D.C. office. As an intern in the nation’s capital, students have the chance to attend hearings and briefings, work alongside Grassley’s staff and gain a unique understanding of the legislative process.

For more information and applications, visit grassley.senate.gov/services/internships. The application deadline is Friday, July 14. For additional information, students should contact Tyler Henningsen at tyler_henningsen@grassley.senate.gov or call 202-224-3744.