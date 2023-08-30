U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) touched on prescription drug costs, agriculture, immigration, education and other issues during his Harrison County town hall meeting Monday at the Rand Center in Missouri Valley.

The meeting, attended by more than 50 constituents, was the 98th public forum on his annual 99-county tour.

Grassley is working on a bill to increase oversight of pharmacy benefit managers, who operate as middlemen between pharmaceutical and insurance companies to negotiate drug prices, he said. The PBM Oversight Act of 2023 would increase transparency and add PBMs to conflict-of-interest restrictions for certain pharmacy and therapeutics committee members.

Concerns about Medicaid payments to hospitals and nursing homes prompted him to explain that rates are set by the states, with the federal government paying 63% of the cost.

In response to a question, Grassley said he supported the legalization of hemp and medicinal marijuana but would not support legalizing marijuana for recreational use. It tends to lead to the use of harder drugs, he said, and many youth use it whose brains are not yet fully developed.

Grassley said he supported an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act offered by Sen. Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota) and Sen. Jon Tester (D-Montana) that would prohibit the purchase of U.S. farmland and agriculture companies by China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. The Senate approved the Promoting Agriculture Safeguards and Security Act of 2023 to the NDAA by a vote of 91-7 on July 25.

The senator said he thinks there’s a good chance Congress will pass a five-year farm bill this year, but there probably won’t be much new money in it. He said the rate for crop insurance will probably stay the same. If the parties can’t agree on a long-term bill, Congress will pass a one-year bill, as it has done in the past when there was a stalemate.

Asked whether the use of the E-15 ethanol blend is increasing, Grassley said, “We still aren’t seeing enough of it.”

He noted that Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird had filed a lawsuit against the EPA earlier this month for illegally delaying rules on the year-round sale of E-15. The suit was joined by Nebraska Attorney General Michael Hilgers.

Grassley does not believe the EPA should dictate when E-15 can be sold, since the climate varies from state to state.

“It needs to be left to the states,” he said.

People in attendance raised a number of concerns about immigration. Grassley said Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer controls the agendas of the Senate and its committees, and Democrats don’t want to do anything on immigration. When someone asked how Republicans could do something about it, he suggested electing a Republican Senate.

“Every state is a border state,” he said. “We’re being impacted because laws aren’t being enforced.”

When someone said they were worried about Mexican cartels smuggling drugs in, Grassley said the cartels also smuggle in weapons.

“The cartels are in every state,” he said. “They’re better armed than the Mexican military.”

Regarding issues with education, Grassley said, “I think we need to realize most things are at the state level, and I’d like to have it stay at the state level."

A man who said he had taught school in Iowa and Nebraska for 45 years said, “Education in our states was great until the federal government got involved. That started the downhill slide.”

Grassley said he had voted for No Child Left Behind and regretted it. He voted for a law to change it 15 years later.

Another person asked about requiring more civics to be taught in schools. He said he would favor that, but noted that the Department of education cannot write curriculum.

One man asked about requiring young people to perform some kind of public service — either in the military or in another way.

“I just think that whole area is lacking,” he said.

Grassley said he couldn’t vote for that, though he would encourage it. He noted that his office offers internships, as do other senators.

Asked whether he would favor abolishing the U.S. Department of Education, Grassley said, “If you did away with the Department of Education, you’d have to have a sub-agency” to distribute federally funded student aid and funding for other federal programs.

“I think it’s our responsibility to make sure Congress is more specific on what the Department of Education can do,” he said.

One woman asked Grassley why he voted for the Electoral College on Jan. 6, 2021.

“That election was stolen,” someone shouted.

Grassley said there were 60 lawsuits (filed by Trump’s legal team) that failed to prove that.

One person thanked Grassley for “not giving up on Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

Grassley and some other senators wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland in September 2022 calling for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. The laptop was thought to contain evidence relevant to the case. The Delaware U.S. attorney investigating him was elevated to special counsel earlier this month.

Grassley held his Ida County meeting Tuesday in Ida Grove, which concluded his annual 99-county tour.