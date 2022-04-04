 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grassley to vote ‘no’ on Jackson for court

Iowa senator cites philosophical differences with Biden’s Supreme Court pick

  • 0

Sen. Chuck Grassley is a “no” vote on confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court justice.

Grassley, an Iowa Republican, announced his decision Monday morning at a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Having carefully studied her record, unfortunately, I think she and I have fundamentally different views on the role judges should play in our system of government. Because of those disagreements, I can’t support her nomination,” said Grassley, the ranking Republican on the committee.

Jackson appears to be on track in the 50-50 split Senate for confirmation as President Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court appointment. One Republican, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, has announced she will vote for Jackson’s confirmation.

Chuck Grassley mug (copy) (copy)

Grassley
0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

'Candles' lit to protect vineyard from cold in France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert