Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) greeted high school students from Underwood High School in Pottawattamie County during their school trip to Washington, D.C. Monday.
Grassley answered questions from students on his years of public service, his schedule in Iowa and Washington, D.C. and his favorite part about serving Iowa as an elected official.
“It was a privilege to speak with students and teachers from Underwood High School today. Class trips to Washington are a great way for young Iowans to experience the rich history of our nation and to learn more about the ways our government impacts their daily lives,” Grassley said.