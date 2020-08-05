Great Plains Wing fly-in breakfast offers sights, sounds and flights on Saturday

The Great Plains Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will host its annual Fly-In & Drive-In Open House on Saturday at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport.

The event gives the public a chance to see a number of historic planes from the World War II era — and even take a ride in one.

Jeff Hutcheson, one of the event’s organizers, said there are a number of chances to ride.

“We have several rides going on,” Hutcheson said.

A roughly 30-minute ride in a Steerman — an open cockpit byplane — will be available for $249. A roughly 30-minute ride in an A-26 bomber will be available for $500.

And of the World War II-era aircraft, there’s also the chance for a roughly 20-minute ride in a P-51D Mustang for $2,000.

Hutcheson said the ride donation is tax deductible.

Additionally, a roughly 15-minute helicopter ride will be available for $60. Up to three people — totaling 350 pounds or less — can ride together.

And Advanced Air is doing its discovery flights in a Cessna 172. Three passengers, up to 450 pounds, for $90, Hutcheson said.