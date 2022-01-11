Green Hills AEA Board approves plan for chief administrator search process

The Green Hills Area Education Agency Board of Directors ironed out its process for searching for a new chief administrator during a special meeting.

Chief Administrator Lolli Haws announced in November that she will retire effective June 30.

The Board on Jan. 3 approved a contract with GR Recruiting for search services on a unanimous vote, according to unofficial minutes. GR Recruiting consultants Dick Christie and Linda Brock met with the Board to finalize the search process, timelines, advertising, salary and benefits for the chief administrator position and other search-related matters.

A survey on desired qualities opened Thursday and will remain open through Jan. 14. Stake holder groups of Green Hills AEA staff and Green Hills AEA superintendents, in addition to Board members, will be involved in the input process to develop a position profile. The Board will finalize the candidate profile during an electronic meeting on Jan. 18.

Applications will be accepted from Jan. 19 through March 8. Candidates must possess a valid Iowa Certificate with endorsement 171 AEA Administrator/Superintendent or the ability to obtain a provisional license upon employment and complete full endorsement. The preferred candidate will have:

An advanced graduate degree in education — doctorate strongly preferred

A minimum of five years demonstrated experience as an administrator

Possession of a valid Iowa Certificate with endorsement 171 AEA Administrator or ability to obtain provisional license upon employment and complete full endorsement within one year of employment

The Board will hold a work session on Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. at the agency’s Creston office at 257 Swan St., Creston. The budget hearing and the next regular Board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Red Oak office, 212 E. Coolbaugh St., Red Oak.

The Board will meet in closed session on March 18 to review applications. The first round of interviews will be held on March 23-24, also in closed session.

Five interview groups of Green Hills AEA staff and superintendents, as well as Board members, will be established for the second round of interviews. Groups will include administrative staff, classified staff and certified staff; a superintendent representative group; and the Green Hills Board. Finalists will be interviewed on March 30-31 in closed session. If only one date is needed, the preferred date is March 31.

The Board decided the 2022-23 salary for the new chief administrator will be in the range of $250,000, plus a comprehensive benefits package. The final salary for the successful candidate will be negotiated and determined based on proven experience, qualifications and meeting Board criteria.

Candidates’ interview expenses will be billed to Green Hills.

Haws is in her fourth year at Green Hills and her 46th year in education.

“It seems like a good time” to retire, she said in November. “The agency is in great shape, we have strong leadership. It’s a good time for me to spend more time with my husband and my family.”

