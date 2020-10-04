Green named grand marshal for Bluffs Veterans Day Parade

Bob Green of Council Bluffs has been chosen to serve as grand marshal for the 2020 Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade.
“It’s an honor, and there are people more deserving than I am,” he said.
The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Nov. 7 at South Main Street and Ninth Avenue. The parade is sponsored by the nonprofit Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade Foundation, with support from the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 737 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 798.
Green was one of five Council Bluffs veterans honored in the 2013 Veterans Day Parade, as the Legion sought to honor veterans who served in different wars. Others included Pfc. Bill Behm, who served in the Army from 1946-48 and Tasker Falkenhainer, a rifleman-turned-medical technician who served in the Army from 1944-46, both in postwar Germany; Sgt. Larry Wallace, who served with the 101st Airborne Division from 1969-70 in the Vietnam War and was injured, for which he received a Purple Heart.
In addition, local veterans’ organizations honored Sgt. Brent Maher posthumously that year. Maher, a member of Bravo Company of the 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry of the Iowa National Guard, was killed in 2011 in Afghanistan when an improved explosive device detonated under the armored vehicle he was in.
Green, 90, served as a combat rifleman with the 196th Regiment Combat Team from 1951-53 during the Korean War. He is humble about his service, because he was stationed not in Korea but at Fort Richardson near Anchorage, Alaska. Green’s unit performed maneuvers and trained in Arctic survival to prepare to defend against a Russian invasion across the Bering Strait or the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands, in case it ever came. Fortunately, it didn’t, but troops stationed in Alaska were an important deterrent against any notion Russia might have had to try it.
“I’m glad we didn’t see any action,” he said.
Green grew up on a farm south of Council Bluffs and had four uncles who served in World War II, he said.
“I kind of always wanted to go into the service,” he said.
When he got to high school, Green joined the Army JROTC, where he learned to shoot, disassemble and reassemble M1s and won a marksmanship award. The M1 was a .30-caliber semiautomatic rifle that was standard issue for soldiers during World War II and the Korean War, according to the National Museum of American History’s website.
“I was an expert in rifle shooting,” he said.
Green graduated from high school in 1948 and started his Army service in February 1951, he said.
“My best friend (the late Delman Campbell) and I went into the service together — on the same day,” he said.
They also went through basic training together at Fort Riley, Kansas, Green said. On completion, they were given their assignments on where they would serve.
“He went to Korea, and I went to Alaska,” he said.
Green’s unit traveled from Fort Carson, Colorado to Seattle and boarded a couple Coast Guard ships to set sail for Alaska. The soldiers landed in June near Haines, Alaska, a small town in the southeast panhandle near Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve. But it wasn’t time for them to go to Anchorage yet.
“The outfit we were going to replace, they weren’t quite ready yet, so our whole regiment marched through Canada and along the Alcan (Alaska-Canada) Highway to Anchorage,” he said. “It was, like, 1,600 miles, and it took about three months.”
It wasn’t what we usually think of when we hear the term “highway,” Green said.
“The Alcan Highway back in 1951 — calling it a highway was kind of an exaggeration, because it was pretty rocky,” he said. “There was no pavement until we got to Palmer, Alaska, which was about 40 miles from Anchorage.
But Fort Richardson still wasn’t ready for them, Green said.
“The outfit we were replacing wasn’t quite ready yet, so we got to live in tents for about another month,” he said.
Once they got started, Green’s Company M kept busy with exercises most of the time, he said. Days were short during the winter, and temperatures could be brutal.
“We were on maneuvers once, and it was 52 below,” he said. “We had to sleep outside” — and that meant on the ground, not on a cot or air mattress. “That was the coldest time we were out.”
They also marched through snow sometimes, Green said.
And on their time off?
“We skied some,” he said. “That was about the only (winter) recreation.”
Pfc. Green was discharged in February 1953 and returned to Council Bluffs — as did Campbell after his tour of duty.
“Delman and I were best of friends for many, many years,” he said. “Our wives were roommates in nurse’s training. The girls were best of friends, and we were best of friends.”
Green has been a member of American Legion Post No. 2 for 68 years and served as commander twice. He has served as chaplain of the American Legion Honor Guard, which he has been part of for 48 years.
“I still participate some with the honor guard but not as much as I would like to,” he said. “I just can’t march anymore.”
Green’s wife, Bonnie died in March 2019. They had been married for 65 years, he said. Since then, his son, Keith, has lived with him. He also has a daughter who lives in Council Bluffs and one who lives in Hancock, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
