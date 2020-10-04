Green named grand marshal for Bluffs Veterans Day Parade

“The outfit we were replacing wasn’t quite ready yet, so we got to live in tents for about another month,” he said.

Once they got started, Green’s Company M kept busy with exercises most of the time, he said. Days were short during the winter, and temperatures could be brutal.

“We were on maneuvers once, and it was 52 below,” he said. “We had to sleep outside” — and that meant on the ground, not on a cot or air mattress. “That was the coldest time we were out.”

They also marched through snow sometimes, Green said.

And on their time off?

“We skied some,” he said. “That was about the only (winter) recreation.”

Pfc. Green was discharged in February 1953 and returned to Council Bluffs — as did Campbell after his tour of duty.

“Delman and I were best of friends for many, many years,” he said. “Our wives were roommates in nurse’s training. The girls were best of friends, and we were best of friends.”

Green has been a member of American Legion Post No. 2 for 68 years and served as commander twice. He has served as chaplain of the American Legion Honor Guard, which he has been part of for 48 years.