Greener Times garden center is closing shop after nearly half a century to allow owner Joan Minikus to focus on a new venture.

The owner of the building at 108 E. Broadway, Bob French, decided to sell, and Minikus has until the end of August to clear the shelves and storage of a plant collection that spans decades.

Greener Times garden center bloomed from best friends Joan Minikus and Eileen Rich, who opened the shop in 1975. The plan was to combine Eileen's botany skills with Joan's math and business acumen.

The pair graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1965 before attending the University of Iowa together, where they decided to go into business together after graduation.

Their first store, at 742 W. Broadway, was 5,000 square feet with a loading dock and plenty of space. In 1980, an urban renewal project demolished the building, prompting them to move to the 100 Block. They started at 138 W. Broadway before moving to 108 E. Broadway, where they've been since 1988.

In 1990, Rich left for Florida, where she buys plants from nurseries that she sources for different office buildings and businesses. Minikus also has a commercial plant sourcing and maintenance business, and she's ready to go full-time.

When the Omni Centre replaced the old Midlands Mall in the 90s, West Broadway traffic slowed, which allowed Minikus to focus more on the commercial side of the business.

"It's kind of time to leave," Minikus said. "I can concentrate on the commercial work that I do, which I don't need a physical location for, and can operate from my house."

Minikus operates her business with the help of local musician, Jerry Steinke, who tends to the plants at the various locations they are contracted.

"You could set your watch to him coming," she said. "He's always on time, and in 40 years I can't name a day he's taken off."

The store is nearly filled with greenery and sprinkled with little artifacts only a beloved small business could acquire. The plant store's advertised closing date is Saturday, June 29; however, Joan will continue to clear the space over the following week until everything's gone.

In December 1975, Greener Times ran an ad in The Nonpareil promising to "brighten your room and your mood." After upholding its promise for 48 years, there's still time to find the perfect plant and bring a little piece of the local shop's history into your home.

The closing retail store sale includes deals like 20% off plants and 50% off baskets and pots.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with future hours to be determined. Stay informed by visiting the Greener Times Facebook page or visiting the store at 108 E. Broadway.