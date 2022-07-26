Griswold group raising money to fund construction of new childcare center

The Noble Initiative Foundation is raising money for construction of a new child development center in Griswold.

The foundation aims to raise $2.3 million to build the 8,800-square-foot facility, which will serve about 100 children, according to Jared Wyman, president of the foundation’s board of directors.

So far, the group has raised $1.6 million for the project, Wyman said.

“We would not be where we are without the generous support of our community,” he said. “It has been truly humbling to see the number of people who want to get involved and donate their time and resources.”

The center will provide year-round childcare, including full-time, drop-in and before- and after-school care, according to a press release from the foundation. The structure, which will be located south of Griswold Elementary School, will contain four childcare rooms to accommodate children from 6 weeks old to four years. There will be a separate area for before- and after-school care for elementary school-age children.

The Noble Initiative Foundation was formed in 2018 when the Community United Methodist Church closed its doors and donated $65,000 of its remaining funds to start a licensed childcare center, Wyman said. Griswold Communications matched it.

“Like most communities, our parents commute, so they need to be able to drop off the kids in the morning and pick them up after work,” he said.

The foundation expects to hold a ground-breaking ceremony this fall and open the child development center by summer 2024. For more information, visit nobleinitiativefoundation.org.