Grocery in nearly 150-year-old Malvern building burns

MALVERN (AP) — An historic grocery housed in a nearly 150-year-old building in the western Iowa town of Malvern has been destroyed in a fire.

Mulholland Grocery on the town's Main Street burned Monday night in a multi-alarm fire that required the efforts of nearly a dozen area fire departments to extinguish, Omaha, Nebraska-based television station KETV reported.

Firefighters say the fire broke out around 5:30 p.m., while the store was still open for business, but no one was hurt in the blaze.

Owner Tom Mullholland said the building first opened in the 1870s as a dry goods store. It’s been in the Mulholland family for all but 17 years since. It has served as grocery store, catering business and butcher shop for residents throughout Mills County. In 2013, it was the state winner of Iowa’s “Dream Big, Grow Here” contest, and has been named one of the top 10 markets for the state.

In a Facebook post, Mulholland offered a message to his great grandfather and grandfather who ran the store more than a decade ago.

“I am sincerely sorry for the loss of what so many worked so hard for, for well over a century," he wrote. “The blood, sweat, and tears of many rest there, and memories for many more.”

Mullholland has not said whether he'll rebuild the store.

Malvern is about 30 miles southeast of Council Bluffs.