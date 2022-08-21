Guest column: Carbon sequestration technology provides opportunity for Iowa

I’ve been farming in rural Iowa for more than 50 years. In that time, I have seen the important role Iowa agriculture plays both regionally and nationally. For example, Iowa leads the nation in ethanol production with 57% of corn grown in the state purchased by ethanol plants, which create nearly 27% of all the ethanol produced in the United States. Additionally, agricultural land in the Midwest is some of the most valuable in the world. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average value per acre of cropland in Iowa increased 8.9% from 2020 to 2021.

Over the past two decades, I’ve seen firsthand the struggles facing rural communities as they fight decline in both population and tax base. Carbon sequestration technology is offering the state and the rural communities one way to address these struggles, while helping Iowa corn growers to maintain current corn markets and generate many new markets as well.

Summit Carbon Solution’s project is one of many opportunities that can address the aforementioned struggles facing our rural communities. This project is a $987 million investment in our state, generating an average of more than one million dollars in new property taxes per year for all the counties through which the route runs. This additional money could then be used to help local school districts and road, street and other infrastructure projects.

Most importantly, these investments will also help generations of farmers as they aim to reduce the carbon intensity of ethanol production. In turn, this will allow manufacturers to sell into profitable low-carbon fuel markets while maintaining a strong end market for corn. Simply put, investments of this kind allow the opportunities necessary for the family farm to stay in the family for decades to come.

Unfortunately, there are special interest groups working to prevent the Summit Carbon Solutions project from being built because they oppose ethanol and do not support Iowa farmers who feed and fuel the world. These special interest groups spread misinformation to landowners and elected officials.

To set the record straight, there are a few major details landowners and elected officials need to know. The project has public support, securing additional voluntary easements each day with now more than 700 Iowa landowners voluntary signed on and nearly 1,500 landowners in total across the Midwest. The project will have a huge economic benefit locally and regionally creating more than 11,000 jobs during construction and approximately 1,100 permanent jobs once operational and the project will not be used for Enhanced Oil Recovery.

As the chairman of the Iowa Conservative Energy Forum, our organization’s goal is to pursue an all-the-above energy approach to ensure Iowa can be energy independent and secure. By supporting innovative technology of this kind, we empower our farmers to lead the way towards these goals.

I want our children and future generations of our families to have more opportunities than we did. Carbon sequestration is that opportunity. It’s an opportunity to create stable corn prices; it’s an opportunity to increase our land values, and most importantly, it’s an opportunity to allow us to keep our farms in the family.

I encourage all elected officials to do their own research and block out the noise from groups that have made it clear they do not support ethanol or Iowa agriculture. By supporting Summit Carbon Solutions’ project, you’re supporting the future for Iowa farmers.