Guest Opinion: Hope For Iowa’s Rare Disease Patients

Rare diseases impact the lives of our family members, friends and neighbors. And despite their nomenclature, these illnesses aren’t nearly as scarce as many people believe. About 1 in 10 Iowans live with a rare disease, and for them, new medical advancements are crucial to their continued wellbeing. They depend upon the research and development of new medicines and breakthrough treatments to ease their ailments and improve their quality of life. That is where America’s biopharmaceutical companies come in.

Drug companies promote R&D to effectively meet patients’ health care requirements. As a result, the industry provides Americans with the tools, resources, and clinical trials that the seriously ill need to live life to the fullest. Those opportunities are vital and worth safeguarding—and that’s precisely why we need the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA).

For nearly 30 years, PDUFA has played a crucial role in ensuring the availability of safe and effective medicines. The purpose of this program is to speed up the FDA’s drug review process. Since Congress passed the first iteration of PDUFA in 1992, the average approval time for new medicines fell from more than two years to just ten months.

Today, the sixth iteration of this program continues to enhance the FDA’s drug review process. It strengthens innovation in patient-focused drug development, prioritizes breakthrough therapies, and more. By granting pharmaceutical companies’ greater regulatory predictability, PDUFA encourages industry investment in R&D.

Under PDUFA, new research helps meet urgent patient needs and strengthens the FDA’s ability to review and approve new medicines faster. The success of this program speaks for itself—Over the last five years, about 75% of novel drugs were approved in the U.S. before any other country, thanks, in part, to PDUFA. As we approach the program’s upcoming expiration in September, Congress must reauthorize PDUFA VII to keep pace with the evolution of new drugs.

This is important — American lives depend upon the efficient approval of new medicines. An investment in R&D is an investment in the quality of life for the estimated 30 million Americans living with a rare disease. We can’t let them down.

As the president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, I have been involved with policy and politics in some capacity for over 15 years and have a passion for public service. I understand that the government is responsible for making sure medicines are safe and effective while also protecting innovation and patient outcomes. PDUFA does just that.

This program is critical to enhancing the drug review process and supporting future biopharmaceutical innovation that benefits patients. This program has supplied timely access to more than 1,700 new drugs and biologics, including treatments for cancer, cardiovascular, neurological, infectious, and other rare diseases. PDUFA VII supports the next wave of advanced biological therapies and serves Iowa patients by providing suitable, science-based decisions.

As a result of PDUFA, the United States now leads the world in the introduction of new medicines, and the FDA human drug review program is the global gold standard for regulatory review and approval. The next iteration of PDUFA is necessary to continue protecting patients, advancing their interests, and saving lives.

It is up to Congress to guarantee more treatments and medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases. They can do that by renewing PDUFA by September.

Drew Kamp is president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.