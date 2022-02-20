Guest Opinion: Infrastructure bill a win for Iowa, Nebraska

For many years you’ve heard complaints about the neglected state of our nation’s roads and bridges. This neglect is due to inadequate funding directed toward the care and maintenance of these critical components of our daily lives. More recently we’ve heard about the growing digital divide in rural America. Fortunately, passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has injected much needed funding to address these longstanding issues.

It cannot be forgotten that this important and necessary piece of legislation became law with bipartisan and bicameral support. Thanks to senators like Chuck Grassley and Deb Fischer of Iowa and Nebraska, respectively, and Representatives like Cindy Axne and Don Bacon of Iowa and Nebraska, respectively, communities like Council Bluffs and Omaha will have access to funds for much-needed infrastructure improvements.

Such improvements include road, bridge, highway, transit, and water projects, as well as megaprojects like a multi-modal bridge across the Missouri River to connect additional development on the riverfront to the urban core of both communities.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Iowa will receive $3.8 billion over the next five years to repair some of the state’s 4,571 bridges and 403 miles of highway in disrepair, while Nebraska anticipates seeing over $2 billion for similar efforts. Nebraska and Iowa will also receive billions in additional funding for water, transit, and megaprojects as a direct result of the bill.

It is no secret the energy infrastructure in Nebraska, Iowa, and across the nation has also been badly neglected over the years. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act represents the largest investment in clean energy transmission in our country’s history to help facilitate the expansion of renewable energy. Cleaner, increasingly reliable energy makes our states more appealing to invest and do business in.

Developing more clean energy careers is an exciting prospect for our respective states. $8.6 billion will be dedicated for clean energy manufacturing and workforce expansion. As our economies seek to decarbonize while maintaining a competitive edge, these targeted investments are critical. From growing our tax base to providing meaningful long-term job stability, this is a win-win for economic advancement in our communities.

While for years we’ve experienced the lack of investments in our states’ hard infrastructure, the growing rural digital divide has also been overlooked, until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 21st century, high-speed internet access has become a necessity. According to Nebraska’s Rural Broadband Task Force, Iowa and Nebraska will both receive a minimum of $100 million for broadband planning and deployment projects.

The funding for these projects will be focused on unserved and underserved areas throughout our states. Narrowing the rural digital divide won’t just benefit rural communities throughout Iowa and Nebraska but will help strengthen our state’s overall economies and ensure equal opportunity for all.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will breathe new life into Iowa and Nebraska communities and foster economic growth by providing local municipalities the funds we need to drastically improve our infrastructure.

This generational piece of legislation is a testament to the widespread benefits bipartisan work can achieve for local communities, along with the families and employers who call them home.

Drew Kamp is the president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce. David G. Brown is the president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber.