Guest Opinion: Workplaces have important role to play in employee mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and it comes at a unique time in our history. Following a year of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, discussions around mental health are happening more frequently around kitchen tables, board rooms and within circles of friends.

That’s because perhaps more of us than ever are experiencing symptoms of mental illness ourselves: In January 2021, about four in 10 adults in the U.S. reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, according to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. That’s up from one in 10 before the pandemic began.

COVID-19 has thrust mental health into the spotlight and Iowa employers are in a position to continue the conversation. Data from Businessolver’s 2021 “State of Workplace Empathy” argues that employees today have larger expectations around mental health in the workplace, especially post-pandemic.

The latest data shows that 91% of HR professionals and 88% of employees think organizations should be doing more to promote mental health. Workplace empathy, mental health benefits and programs have now become “table stakes” for many employees.