Judy Guttau of Treynor has received the honor of a 2023 Ovation recognition with the Iowa Women’s Foundation, a statewide tribute to Iowa women and girls.

Guttau recently retired after a successful 43-year career in community banking at TS Bank, where was she was described as steadfast, genuine, persevering and tenacious in her approach to work, family and life. During her tenure, she planned and hosted over 500 educational, social and public relations events for the Statesman’s Club, clients and employees. She also serves in numerous organizations focused on education, faith and community development.

She and her husband, Mick, worked side-by-side for years, growing the bank and riding the community banking waves. The culture they established over 40 years jump-started the current generation with new opportunities to do more good and ignite prosperity.

Ovation is IWF’s signature publication delivered annually through special unveiling events across the state. Family members, friends, colleagues or community members nominate a woman or girl in their life that they wish to honor and celebrate. A private unveiling with family was held in June to celebrate Guttau's special recognition.

Each tribute in the publication offers a glimpse into the deeply important and enormously varied ways these women make an impact on their families, friends, communities and professions.

“For a decade, IWF has gathered each year to pay tribute and celebrate the women and girls of Iowa — their achievements, impacts, talents and contributions," Iowa Women’s Foundation President and CEO Deann Cook said in a news release. "They make this state a better place for all of us. Proceeds from Ovation contribute meaningfully to our ability to continue expanding the work of IWF through grantmaking, community building and advocacy.

The Iowa Women’s Foundation is committed to improving the lives of Iowa’s women and girls. IWF uses research to uncover the biggest barriers to women’s success as well as their greatest needs.

Ovation also serves as a critical resource for IWF’s annual operating funds and enables IWF to accomplish its mission of improving the lives of Iowa’s women and girls. More than 700 women and girls across the state have been honored with a tribute since the book’s inception in 2014.