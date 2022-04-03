 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Habitat for Humanity of CB to hold Homebuyer Information Sessions

Tonya Lewis, center, stands alongside her sons Isaiah Toscano, 10, left, and Jayden Lewis, 12, right, as Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs Executive Director Blake Johnson hands Lewis the keys to her family’s new Jewel Street home during a dedication ceremony on Aug. 18, 2021.

Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs will hold a series of Homebuyer Information Sessions for those who are interested in purchasing a home and want to learn about Habitat CB’s Homebuyer Program.

Habitat Council Bluffs homes are not free — each household who partners with the organization makes a personal and financial investment in their future.

“We partner with hard-working families to help them build a better future for themselves and their loved ones — because we know that decent, affordable housing offers strength, stability and self-reliance,” a description on Habitat’s website states. “Habitat homes are sold with an affordable mortgage that is no more than 30% of a homeowner’s monthly income.

“As a homeowner, you have an increased responsibility of home and community upkeep,” the statement continues. “Living in a stable and safe home is influential to a positive future for children and families. Homeownership is important to children and youth, because it improves health and academic performance.”

At the one-hour Homebuyer Information Sessions, Habitat staff will go over guidelines and expectations of the program, as well as the application process. This will help attendees determine if Habitat’s program is right for them.

Attending an information session is required for applying for the program. Application forms will be available at the end of the session.

Sessions are currently scheduled for the dates and times below. Additional session may be added, if needed. All sessions will be held at Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs, 1228 S. Main St.

April 7 — 6 p.m.

April 8 — 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

April 9 — 10 a.m.

For more information, visit habitatcb.org/apply-for-a-home. To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/homebuyer-information-session-with-habitat-for-humanity-of-council-bluffs-tickets-305019911767.

