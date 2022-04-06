Habitat for Humanity to build home for Sudanese woman and her children

Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs officials, board members and supporters gathered with an area family Tuesday to break ground for their new house on Second Avenue in Council Bluffs.

Rebecca Ngout, a single mother who lives in Omaha, was looking for a bigger home for her three children -- and one closer to ConAgra in Council Bluffs, where she works.

She and her children -- daughter Nyzoli, 17; son Okey, 12; and daughter Chudier, 5 -- currently rent a home from Holy Name Housing Corporation, where the children have to share a bedroom, according to Haimi Bagnew, program director at Habitat. Habitat has built several houses on Second Avenue, she said.

The house planned for the site where ground was broken will be a four-bedroom, two-bath home with 1,358 square feet of space, according to Blake Johnson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs. Ngout will get to choose flooring, countertops and the color of the house.

“She’s trying to make her family’s life better,” he said. “Today is the first step.”

Drew Kamp, president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, thanked Habitat for their work.

There are currently only five houses priced at $160,000 in the city, “so the work they’re doing is important,” he said.

“Anything we can do to impact housing -- especially affordable housing -- is a good thing,” he said.

“It takes a community to do the work that Habitat does,” Johnson said. “Habitat’s mission is a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to live.”

Ngout came to the United States from Sudan in 1998 during her country’s civil war and became a U.S. citizen in 2014, she said. She and her family have lived in Omaha for about 10 years.

Construction of the house is being sponsored by Mutual of Omaha, Google, Union Pacific Railroad, the Sherwood Foundation and the Charles E. Lakin Foundation.

Habitat is currently holding Homebuyer Information Sessions for those who are interested in purchasing a home and want to learn about Habitat CB’s Homebuyer Program. Attending an information session is required to apply for the program. During the hour-long sessions, Habitat staff will go over guidelines and expectations of the program, as well as the application process. Application forms will be available at the end of each session.

Sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday night, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. All sessions will be held at Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs, 1228 S. Main St.

For more information, visit habitatcb.org/apply-for-a-home. To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/homebuyer-information-session-with-habitat-for-humanity-of-council-bluffs-tickets-305019911767.

