Halloween activities in the Bluffs

Though a wrench has likely been thrown into many residents’ Halloween plans, there are still a handful of activity offerings happening in the Bluffs this holiday season.

Activities include:

*From 6:15 to 11 p.m. today, Halloween Eve Candlelight Tours are being held at the Historic General Dodge House, 605 S. Third St. The event costs $15 and masks are required. The 20-minute tour begins at the adjacent Beresheim House, and then participants will head next door to the Dodge House, according to information from the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Participants will experience the house with lighting similar to 150 years ago. Attendees will be sent home with a goodie bag. For more information, contact Michelle Hrdlicka at 712-322-2406.

*’The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Viewing and Costume Contest’ is being held today at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, 1 Arena Way. In the production, newlyweds Brad and Janet find themselves lost and cold on a rainy night. The madcap, musical mayhem begins when the couple takes refuge in the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter as he is about to unleash his greatest creation — and have a bit of fun with his reluctant guests.