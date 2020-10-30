Halloween activities in the Bluffs

Though a wrench has likely been thrown into many residents’ Halloween plans, there are still a handful of activity offerings happening in the Bluffs this holiday season.
Activities include:
*From 6:15 to 11 p.m. today, Halloween Eve Candlelight Tours are being held at the Historic General Dodge House, 605 S. Third St. The event costs $15 and masks are required. The 20-minute tour begins at the adjacent Beresheim House, and then participants will head next door to the Dodge House, according to information from the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Participants will experience the house with lighting similar to 150 years ago. Attendees will be sent home with a goodie bag. For more information, contact Michelle Hrdlicka at 712-322-2406.
*’The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Viewing and Costume Contest’ is being held today at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, 1 Arena Way. In the production, newlyweds Brad and Janet find themselves lost and cold on a rainy night. The madcap, musical mayhem begins when the couple takes refuge in the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter as he is about to unleash his greatest creation — and have a bit of fun with his reluctant guests.
Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Transylvanian and participate in the costume contest! Doors open at 8 p.m., followed by a 9 p.m. costume contest and 10 p.m. screening.
For more information, contact Rob McCracken at 712-326-2282.
*Halloween at the Booery is being held throughout the day Saturday at Full Fledged Brewery, 40 Arena Way, Suite No. 2. Happy Hour prices are being offered for attendees’ first beer of the day and spooky music will be played during the duration of the day and night.
4 p.m. kicks off with kid-friendly activities, including crafting a mummy pumpkin and individualized goodie bags with trick or treat candy. All crafts will be socially distanced and goodie bags will be individually wrapped.
At 7 p.m., The Bloody Barbarian Beer returns in all of its gory glory. (small-batch, limited release).
At 9 p.m., the winner will be announced for the adult costume contest. The winner gets free beer.
For more information, contact Dessie Redmond at 712-828-2018.
*An adult Halloween Costume Contest is being held from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Caddy’s Kitchen and Cocktails, 103 W. Broadway. For more information, contact 712-256-0070.
*Halloween Cosmic Bowling is being held from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at Thunderbowl of Council Bluffs, 1900 Madison Ave. Attendees are being asked to wear a costume to have the chance to win $30 for best costume or $20 for second best. For more information, contact Connie Ratliff at 712-328-2374.
*The Haunted Council Bluffs Pop-Up Art Show is being held through Saturday in the foyer of the Park Building, 500 Willow Ave. The event, presented by Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique, features work from artist Daryn Richardson with Sylver Angel Photography & Illustration.
Richardson’s comic-book-styled work depicts several spooky tales and urban legends from Council Bluffs. The work celebrates the rich history of the area and takes a light-hearted and fun view of some of our historic locations.
Learn about the spooky paranormal legends from the Squirrel Cage Jail, Historic General Dodge House, the haunted cannons at the Kinsman Monument, and more!
Access to the Park Building Foyer will stop around 7:30 p.m. each evening.
