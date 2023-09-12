In celebration of National Recovery Month, Prevention Means Progress is sponsoring the 11th annual Hands Across the Bridge for Recovery on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

PMP is an Omaha metro-wide coalition that aims to prevent substance misuse and addiction in collaboration with Heartland Family Service, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Keystone Treatment Center, the Oxford House, Planned Parenthood, Santa Monica House and Valley Hope. These organizations are asking the public to join 1,000 hands across the bridge in an effort to unite Omaha and Council Bluffs and demonstrate support for recovery from substance misuse and addiction. The event is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

“We want to convey the important message to our community that prevention works, treatment is effective and people do recover,” PMP Director Lorelle Mueting said in a news release.

Recovery Month promotes the benefits of treatment for substance use and mental health disorders, celebrates those in recovery, appreciates friends and family who support those in recovery, applauds the contributions of prevention and treatment providers and promotes the message that recovery in all its forms is possible.

The event is set for 10 a.m. and features a DJ, swag bags, coffee, cookies, a speaker and information about substance misuse issue. The bridge can be accessed from both Council Bluffs and Omaha

PMP is a coalition of 56 organizations that collaborate in Nebraska, Iowa and the Greater Metro Area. Its mission is empowering people to take action against substance misuse.