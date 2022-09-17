Harkin visits Council Bluffs, endorses state House candidate Turek

Former Sen. Tom Harkin (D-IA) recently visited Council Bluffs to throw his support — and 40 years of congressional experience — behind Iowa House candidate Josh Turek.

Turek has long considered Harkin to be a personal hero, in part due to Harkin authoring the Americans with Disabilities Act, which Turek referred to as “the emancipation proclamation of the disabled community.”

“If it wasn’t for the work that Sen. Harkin did with the Americans with Disabilities Act, I would not be here today running for office,” Turek said. “I would have never had the opportunities, both educationally or occupationally, to ever reach for anything like this.”

Turek was born with spina bifida, a condition caused when an area of the spinal column doesn’t form properly, leaving a section of spinal cord and spinal nerves exposed through an opening in the back. It can cause, among other things, leg weakness and paralysis.

“I’ve had 23 surgeries,” said Turek, who has used a wheelchair since he was a child. “Had my first surgery at one day old, essentially.”

Harkin’s support for the disabled community has been fueled from growing up in a household with a person with a disability — his older brother, Frank, who was deaf.

“I saw in those days how he was discriminated against, and I said, if I could ever do something about that, I would,” Harkin said.

Harkin’s experiences with his brother led him to sponsoring the Television Decoder Circuitry Act of 1990, which mandated that every television sold in the United States had to have a closed captioning decoder chip installed, and, later that same year, the ADA, expanding civil rights protections to the disabled community by prohibiting discrimination based on disability. The ADA also required employers to provide reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities, and imposed accessibility requirements on public accommodations.

Yet, despite all the progress that has been made for the disabled community, Turek pointed out that there is still a long way to go.

“(People with disabilities) are 15% of the population, yet when I look around I see essentially no representation of our group in government,” Turek said. “I look at congressmen, senators, governors, mayors. Almost no representation of the disabled community.”

A lack of representation in government is “unduly affecting the disabled community,” Turek said.

“In the state of Iowa we have 20,000 disabled individuals that are on waiting lists for very simple things like wheelchairs. It’s immoral and it’s unjust,” Turek said. “Along with that, since we’ve switched our Medicaid over to the for profit system in 2016, the denial rate of this equipment is up over 1,000%.”

Turek was able to connect with his hero with the help of former Iowa Democratic Party chairman Mark Smith, who contacted Harkin and told him, “Hey, you gotta meet this guy,” Harkin said.

They spoke on the phone, but the early September campaign event was the first time they had met in person.

“We talked on the phone for a long time, we had a great conversation and he asked me if I would come out and do something,” Harkin said. “I said, ‘wait a minute, I don’t know this guy at all,’ but I know he’s running for Charlie (McConkey)’s seat, and I know we need more people who have had disabilities, who know what it’s like, to be involved in politics.”

After meeting in person, Harkin noted that Turek “has got what I call ‘true grit,’” dating himself with a reference to the 1969 John Wayne film instead of the 2010 Coen Bros. adaptation.

“He’s got true grit not only physically by what he’s done with his life, but after listening to him, he’s also got moral true grit, intellectual true grit,” Harkin said. “To stand and listen, what he believes so deeply, it’s really what we need more of in our public offices today.”

Also in attendance were Pottawattamie County supervisor candidate and Western Iowa Labor Federation president Jeff Shudak, and J.D. Scholten, political director for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken. Scholten is also running — unopposed — for the Iowa House seat in District 1, which is how he has time to work for a Senate campaign at the same time.

Turek is running against Republican Sarah Abdouch in the newly-created House District 20, which includes northwest Council Bluffs and all of Carter Lake.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.