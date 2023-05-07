The Harrison County Board of Supervisors has approved a 2024 fiscal year county operating budget that call for $25,318,980 in total expenses and $23,328,695 in total revenue.

The revenue sources include $10,430,930 in taxes levied on property.

The county’s major expenditures in the new budget include $7.3 million for roads and transportation, $4 million for public safety and legal services, $4.1 million for capital projects and $2.1 million for physical health and social services.

Other expenditures include $1.8 million for administration, $1.4 million for county environment and education, $801,860 for government services to residents and $635,345 for debt service.

Concerning roads and transportation, the board set aside $3.8 million for roads, $1.5 million for equipment operations and $650,000 for new equipment.

In law enforcement, the board approved $1,229,255 for investigations, $885,297 for adult correctional services and $875,000 for emergency management.

The annual salaries the board approved for elected officials are as follows: sheriff, $104,284; auditor, $98,494; attorney, $90,966; recorder, $74,463; treasurer, $74,463; supervisors, $39,929.

The budget takes effect on July 1.