Hay bale art a hobby, hidden talent for Lea Voss

Headed north on Railroad Highway near Underwood, travelers often stop and do a double take. More often than not, giant decorative hay bales draw attention to the west side of the highway.

The creations are the work of Lea Voss, Pottawattamie County treasurer, who updates the corner for every major holiday. Currently, a large school bus — complete with children’s faces in windows and a skeleton driver who waves hello — sits at the corner.

“My husband and I were requested to make a school bus out of hay bales,” Voss said. “We had an anonymous note left by a teacher on my other hay bales, as I make them for about every holiday.”

The bus was up for the first day of school. Many passersby stopped to take photos with the timely hay bale art piece.

“This is the biggest one we’ve done,” Voss said.

Her husband helps her transport the bales and acquire additional props, including the tires, steering wheel, seat and front bumper needed for the school bus.

“It took some time and I get so many compliments,” she said. “People come into my office and have to tell me how good it looks .. the Pottawattamie County treasurer has a hidden talent.”

The bus took her about three days to complete. She often paints on nights and weekends.

Voss said hay bale art is hobby for her, something she’s been doing for maybe 5 to 7 years. She saw something online that sparked the idea and started painting “little by little, just little bales — pumpkins, turkeys, bunnies — and it just gets bigger and bigger,” she said.

Now, she takes on holiday themes — Uncle Sam and a firecracker for the Fourth of July, for example. She created a RAGBRAI-themed setup when the annual race went through Underwood in 2019, and took on a law enforcement theme after Deputy Sheriff Mark Burbridge was shot and killed at the Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs in 2017.

Her son’s recent marriage prompted the creation of a wedding couple crafted of hay bales.

Voss said it’s the feedback she receives from people that makes her hobby projects worthwhile. A couple from Avoca commented on the school bus, telling her they took the long way to Council Bluffs to check out her displays. Friends send her ideas for future projects.

“It’s been a hit,” she said. “After leaving the courthouse every day, this is my down time and when people honk and wave, and kids stop and take pictures, it’s all worth it. As long as it makes people smile, that’s the main thing.

“It’s just fun. There’s more to life than just work.”