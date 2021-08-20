Head, Wolf will not seek re-election to City Council; Walsh, Waters file, Peterson plans to

The Council Bluffs City Council will have two new members in January.
Both Councilwoman Melissa Head and Councilman Mike Wolf confirmed they will not seek re-election. Head plans to move full-time to a home she owns outside the city limits, while Wolf said he wanted to spend more time with his family.
Two council seats and the mayor's seat are up for re-election this year.
Head was first elected in 2009 and will have served three terms when she leaves office, while Wolf was elected in 2017.
"It’s been a great experience and I love doing it," Head told the Nonpareil. "I’ve been on (the council) for 12 years, it’s a great chance to let someone else give it a go."
In an email, Wolf said, "After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I've decided to not run for a second term at this time."
Wolf told the Nonpareil, "It really boiled down to the time aspect. To do a decent job you have to commit a lot of time and effort, and it was starting to take time away from the kids. That was the driving reason behind it."
Head said when she purchased the house outside city limits she planned to rehab it and sell the home but fell in love with the house and the area. She said she currently lives in Council Bluffs but plans to move into the home in county.
The councilwoman mentioned "forward movement" for Council Bluffs as accomplishments she's proud to have been a part of during her time on the council. She said those include riverfront and downtown development, along with recruiting new businesses and keeping "the budget pretty steady."
Head said, "You never know, hopefully I'll get to do something else eventually down the road."
Asked if she'd consider running for the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, Head said she would, but not in the immediate future. Because the board positions are partisan, she couldn't run due to her current employment with the Army Corps of Engineers.
"But that's something I'd definitely consider down the road," she said.
In his email, Wolf said he's most proud of the following from his time on the council:
Refined the code and helped streamline the permit processes to add solar energy to houses and businesses.
Encouraged and advocated for the city to complete the application process to become the first solar, Solsmart Gold municipality within metro Omaha and western Iowa
Pursued updates to the city code to help minimize light pollution, using the International Dark-Sky Association Model Ordinance as a guide
With the mayor and former City Councilmembers Watson and White, changed the management structure at Dodge (golf course), resulting in significant financial savings for the city and our taxpayers amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars each year saved
With the help of several other council members, encouraged several land developers to consider new housing developments inside city limits, working to alleviate the affordable housing shortage within the city while also increasing our tax base.
Ensured first responder leadership pay received comparable adjustments relative to their staffs' yearly adjustments.
"While I'm not running for a second term at this time, I do plan to continue to be involved within the community and continue to serve on several other boards and committees. Most importantly, I'm looking forward to being able to attend and assist in the many after school activities of my school aged children, including robotics, soccer, swimming and running," he said. "I encourage those who are resilient, have a strong interest in making our local community a better place and are looking for a meaningful opportunity to serve, to consider running for public office."
Head said, "It's been a pleasure. A really great experience. It’s hard to step away. But I’m hopeful we’ll have some great people run."
City Clerk Jodi Quakenbush said Friday afternoon one person, Tyler Waters, has filed paperwork to run for City Council. Chris Peterson told the Nonpareil he plans to file paperwork as well when he's finished collecting signatures.
Mayor Matt Walsh has also filed paperwork to run as he seeks a third term in office. No one else has filed in the mayor's race.
The deadline to file is 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Quakenbush said she's heard rumors of other interested parties for both races but only has the two filings thus far. She said she hopes she has a busy week in the run-up to the deadline.
Election Day is Nov. 2. A primary will be held if five or more council candidates and/or three or more mayoral candidates file for the race.