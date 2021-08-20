Head, Wolf will not seek re-election to City Council; Walsh, Waters file, Peterson plans to

The Council Bluffs City Council will have two new members in January.

Both Councilwoman Melissa Head and Councilman Mike Wolf confirmed they will not seek re-election. Head plans to move full-time to a home she owns outside the city limits, while Wolf said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Two council seats and the mayor's seat are up for re-election this year.

Head was first elected in 2009 and will have served three terms when she leaves office, while Wolf was elected in 2017.

"It’s been a great experience and I love doing it," Head told the Nonpareil. "I’ve been on (the council) for 12 years, it’s a great chance to let someone else give it a go."

In an email, Wolf said, "After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I've decided to not run for a second term at this time."

Wolf told the Nonpareil, "It really boiled down to the time aspect. To do a decent job you have to commit a lot of time and effort, and it was starting to take time away from the kids. That was the driving reason behind it."