Heartland Family Service gala goes virtual for 2021

Heartland Family Service will hold its biggest annual fundraiser virtually, as many other nonprofit organizations have done, for the safety of the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Carnival of Love Gala, with the theme “Share the Light,” will run from 7 p.m. on Feb. 20 through 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

The weeklong event, Shining Together — Safely Apart, will feature silent, super-silent and live auctions and a series of stories called “Hope for Families,” according to a press release from Heartland Family Service. Throughout the week, Heartland Family Service will share stories on Facebook about the work the agency does, highlighting success stories and sponsors.

This year’s master of ceremonies will be popular radio personality Dave Wingert.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In lieu of tickets and table options, HFS is requesting businesses and individuals donate, purchase a sponsorship or apply their support toward the silent and live auctions during the online event.