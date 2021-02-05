Heartland Family Service gala goes virtual for 2021

Heartland Family Service will hold its biggest annual fundraiser virtually, as many other nonprofit organizations have done, for the safety of the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 Carnival of Love Gala, with the theme “Share the Light,” will run from 7 p.m. on Feb. 20 through 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.
The weeklong event, Shining Together — Safely Apart, will feature silent, super-silent and live auctions and a series of stories called “Hope for Families,” according to a press release from Heartland Family Service. Throughout the week, Heartland Family Service will share stories on Facebook about the work the agency does, highlighting success stories and sponsors.
This year’s master of ceremonies will be popular radio personality Dave Wingert.
In lieu of tickets and table options, HFS is requesting businesses and individuals donate, purchase a sponsorship or apply their support toward the silent and live auctions during the online event.
Since April of 2020, the demand for the organization’s services, from counseling and substance use prevention to helping keep families together in stable housing, has increased dramatically, the press release stated. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to make life even more difficult for those most at risk in the communities HFS serves.
Public support during the Carnival of Love Gala enables HFS to provide life-changing programs and services for the most vulnerable individuals, children and families in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area.
The Carnival of Love Gala is hosted by the Heartland Family Service Friends Guild. Julie Gibson-Beier and Laressa Tromler are the event co-chairs, and Candy Golden is the Friends Guild president. For information regarding the online program, sponsorships and how to register and bid, visit heartlandfamilyservice.org and click on “Carnival of Love Gala.” For more information on sponsorships, call development manager Adam Mohr at 531-210-7572.
Since 1875, Heartland Family Service has responded to the needs of the area’s most vulnerable children and families. In 2019, the agency connected with more than 60,000 individuals through direct services, education and outreach. The agency’s programs serve individuals of all ages — from infants in its Family Works program to seniors in its Generations Community Center.
HFS operates from more than 15 locations in east-central Nebraska and southwest Iowa and provides critical human services to the individuals and families who ultimately shape the future of our community through the following program areas: Child & Family Well-Being, Counseling & Prevention, and Housing, Safety & Financial Stability.