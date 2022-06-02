Heartland Family Service plans roaring good time at Strike a Chord

Heartland Family Services will hold its 18th annual Strike a Chord Gala from 6 to 9 p.m. on June 10 at the Mid-America Center.

The evening will start with cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and the live auction and program at 7:30.

It will be the first time the event has been held in person since before the pandemic, said Larry Williams, development manager and coordinator of the event.

“We’re really excited about it,” he said. “We want people to show up, get out in the community and (we want to) actually bring the community together.”

The event is the agency’s biggest fundraiser of the year for its programs that serve individuals, families and communities in southwest Iowa, Williams said. The theme hearkens back to a decade 100 years ago, the “Roaring 20s.” The nation’s culture was changing rapidly, thanks to the Model T, radio, phonograph records, motion pictures, Prohibition and household appliances.

The Omaha Jitterbugs will demonstrate some old-fashioned dance moves during the cocktail hour, he said. After the dinner, the live auction will get rolling, as Byron Menke seeks bids on a vacation to Costa Rica, a trip to Bel Lago Condominiums in Colorado, tickets to a Minnesota Vikings game and lunch with Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh.

Silent auction items will be posted online on June 9 or June 10, Williams said.

Next, a Hope for Families bidding session will be held where people offer to pay for certain items needed by southwest Iowa families, according to Sara Cartwright, communications coordinator.

During the program, Heartland will honor Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh with the Salute to Leadership award for his dedication to the community and celebrate the success of HFS client Kathryn Hunter with the Salute to Achievement award.

Attire is casual, but guests are invited to dress up in their zoot suits or flapper dresses, if desired, Williams said.

“It’s business casual, but we hope people will dress up and have fun with it,” he said. “We’re trying to really emulate the fashions of the time.”

Honorary chairs of the event are Angela and Ryan Avis.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Heartland’s southwest Iowa programs, including its K-12 Therapeutic School for students with major mental health diagnoses; housing and support services for families experiencing homelessness; professional mental health counseling for children and their parents; and prevention, education and treatment for those struggling with substance use and problem gambling.

To purchase tickets, go to heartlandfamilyservice.org/events/strike-a-chord-gala-2022/. To register for the auctions go to one.bidpal.net/strikeachord. For more event or sponsorship information, contact Larry Williams at LWilliams@HeartlandFamilyService.org or call 402-552-7475.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.