Heartland Family Service postpones 2020 Salute to Families to 2021

Heartland Family Service has postponed its annual Salute to Families recognition event from Nov. 19 until Nov. 18, 2021 because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salute to Families program highlights strong families and individuals who place a high priority on building and strengthening their bonds while encouraging individual growth, according to a press release from the organization. The families selected in 2020 will be honored at the Nov. 18, 2021 Salute to Families Dinner.

The honorees are:

• Leadership Family — Jamie and Jeff Huber

• Community Service Family — Sharlon and Chris Rodgers

• Challenged and Successful Family — Laurie Thompson-Piepho

• Commitment to Family — Hannah and Gerald Wyble

• Family Advocate — Joni and Dr. Mark Adler

The Salute to Families recognition program began in 1982, when HFS recognized one family in the community. Honorees are nominated by their friends, neighbors or colleagues. This year’s chair of the Salute to Families Committee was Melissa Steffes, and Kristie Stienike was the selections chair.

