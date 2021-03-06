Heartland Family Service raises much-needed funds through gala

Heartland Family Service, like many other charities, held its biggest annual fundraiser virtually this year because of the pandemic.

The 30th annual Carnival of Love Gala, “Shining Together, Safely Apart,” was held online from Feb. 20-26.

The virtual gala, with the theme “Share the Light,” raised more than $170,000 to help HFS serve the most vulnerable children, individuals and families in the community. Proceeds from the event go to support more than 40 life-saving programs and services HFS offers.

The total is less than Heartland Family Service usually raises at its in-person gala, but Jane Shinn, creative director and project manager for HFS, isn’t too worried.

“We’ll make up for the difference in different ways throughout the year,” she said.

The event included silent and live auctions, stories about the organization’s programs and a “Hope for Families” raise-the-paddle donation request. Radio personality Dave Wingert served as master of ceremonies, and auctioneer Mike Bunach called the live auction.

“The silent auction went all week, and we had a lot of participation in that,” Shinn said.