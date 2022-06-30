 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heartland Family Service receives Iowa West grant to fund housing programs

Heartland Family Service was awarded a $330,000 grant from the Iowa West Foundation to fund the agency’s housing programs.

With the grant money, HFS is able to provide both immediate and long-term assistance to members of the community experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, homelessness and financial crisis.

“Heartland Family Service is a committed and trusted partner in Pottawattamie County,” said Matthew Henkes, vice president of the Iowa West Foundation. “Through their programs they meet people where they are today and work as partners in building a more stable future. We’re always impressed with their ability to find new and innovative ways to meet their clients’ needs.”

The programs that the grant will help fund include: Iowa Behavioral Health, Iowa Family Works, and Iowa housing services, such as Heartland Homes, Homeless Prevention, Heartland Housing Navigation, and Pottawattamie County Homeless Link (PATH) Case Management.

The Iowa West Foundation has distributed more than $500 million in grants to nonprofits and governmental entities throughout southwest Iowa since the inception of its grant program. These grants aim to improve lives and strengthen communities.

