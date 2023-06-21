More than $106,275 was raised at Heartland Family Service’s 19th annual Strike a Chord Gala held June 9 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

The theme was “A Mystery Masquerade” and those attending experienced an enchanted evening, according to a news release. Jennifer and Mark Hanwright served as honorary chairs. Matt Wilber served as master of ceremonies, and the event auctioneer was Mike Bunach. Entertainment was provided by River’s Edge, part of the River City Mixed Chorus.

Council Bluffs Fire Chief Justin James received the Salute to Leadership Award. Heartland Family Service client Russ McClamon received the Salute to Achievement Award.

All proceeds will benefit Heartland Family Service clients who participate in the agency’s southwest Iowa services including the K-12 Therapeutic School for students with major mental health diagnoses; housing and support services for families experiencing homelessness; professional mental health counseling for children and their parents; and community prevention education and treatment for those struggling with substance use and problem gambling.

Heartland Family Service operates from 13 locations throughout southwest Iowa.