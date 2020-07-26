Heartland Family Service to hold golf tourney fundraiser

Heartland Family Service will hold a golf tournament to raise money for its domestic violence and sexual assault program.

The organization’s 27th annual Safe Haven Golf Tournament will begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 28 at Eagle Hills Golf Course in Papillion.

Golfers will have the opportunity to win great prizes, including a 2020 Chevy Blazer from Beardmore Chevrolet upon hitting a hole-in-one on the 15th hole.

Heartland is still accepting foursomes for the tournament. Team play is $500, and individual play is $125. For more information on sponsorship opportunities or participating in the tournament, contact Development Manager Mitch McCartney at 402-552-7475 or MMcCartney@HeartlandFamilyService.org.

