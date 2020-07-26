You are the owner of this article.
Heartland Family Service to hold golf tourney fundraiser
Heartland Family Service to hold golf tourney fundraiser

Golf stock
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Heartland Family Service will hold a golf tournament to raise money for its domestic violence and sexual assault program.

The organization’s 27th annual Safe Haven Golf Tournament will begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 28 at Eagle Hills Golf Course in Papillion.

Golfers will have the opportunity to win great prizes, including a 2020 Chevy Blazer from Beardmore Chevrolet upon hitting a hole-in-one on the 15th hole.

Heartland is still accepting foursomes for the tournament. Team play is $500, and individual play is $125. For more information on sponsorship opportunities or participating in the tournament, contact Development Manager Mitch McCartney at 402-552-7475 or MMcCartney@HeartlandFamilyService.org.

