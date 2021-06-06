Heartland Family Service to honor Knedler at virtual fundraiser

Heartland Family Service will hold its 17th annual Strike a Chord event as a virtual “show” as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
The event, with the theme “On Broadway,” will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on June 11.
The event will include a silent auction, which will open at 7 p.m. Monday and continue until 9 p.m. on June 11, according to a press release from Heartland Family Service. Other highlights will include musical entertainment, a live auction, a raffle and games.
All proceeds will benefit Heartland’s southwest Iowa programs, including its K-12 Therapeutic School; housing and support services for families experiencing homelessness; mental health counseling for children and their parents; and prevention, education and treatment for substance use and problem gambling, the press release stated.
This year’s Salute to Leadership Award will be presented to Marie Knedler. Heartland Family Service is proud to honor her for her tireless efforts to improve the lives of the individuals, children and families of southwest Iowa.
Knedler started as a nurse in Mercy Hospital’s intensive care unit, then worked days and nights on med-surgical before transferring to the Coronary Care Unit, where she later became the director.
She worked in various nursing leadership roles at Mercy and, in 1988, was promoted to vice president of nursing, according to a previous Nonpareil article. Several mergers occurred after 1995, and she was selected to serve as the chief operating officer of Mercy Hospital as well as to other system roles in Behavioral Health, Home Care and Hospice, Emergency Services and Cardiology.
In 2009, she continued as the president of Mercy and was, at the same time, appointed as president of Bergan Mercy. In 2016, she also assumed the role of president of Creighton University Medical Center and worked to merge Bergan Mercy and Creighton University Medical. She retired in February of 2019.
Throughout her working career with the Sisters of Mercy, Marie found many avenues to continue their ministry in the Council Bluffs community. She took many opportunities to lead and support nonprofit services. To name a few:
• Began a free medical clinic with Dr. Charles Edwards on North 35th Street — the beginning of the Federally Qualified Clinic in Council Bluffs now known as All Care Health Center;
• Secured funding from the Iowa West foundation for a behavioral health planning grant to form the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Coalition, which has now moved to provide regional delivery of mental health services;
• Worked with community leaders to form Wellness of Council Bluffs, which eventually merged with other nonprofits to form the 712 Initiative;
• With many community leaders helped to form Hospice of Southwest Iowa, now part of the Visiting Nurse Association;
• As a founding board member of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, grew it to become a sustainable foundation for the future of Pottawattamie County and its citizens.
Knedler also served in many leadership roles in other nonprofit organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce and Iowa Hospital Association.
She and husband Michael Knedler have two sons, Jonathan and Jared.
The Honorary Chairs for the 2021 Strike a Chord Gala are Kate Cutler and Boyd Littrell. The couple are both very active in the Council Bluffs community. Cutler has served on the board of directors for the Iowa West Foundation, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission and Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs, among other organizations. She also worked as an elementary teacher and later returned to higher education to become a lawyer. She strongly believes in basic human needs, especially adequate food, a stable place to live, medical services and a voice to be heard.
Littrell is a PhD sociologist and former Methodist minister who cares deeply about individuals and the communities in which they live. He has a distinguished educational background and has taught at the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He has a special heart for the impoverished, underserved or otherwise challenged and seeks to give voice to them and to help them overcome conditions that hamper their capacity for change.
Since 1875, Heartland Family Service has responded to the needs of the area’s most vulnerable children and families. In 2019, the agency connected with over 60,000 individuals and families through direct services, education and outreach. Its programs serve individuals of all ages — from infants in its Family Works program to seniors in its Generations Community Center. It operates from more than 15 locations in east-central Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Heartland provides critical human services to the individuals and families who ultimately shape the future of the community through the following program areas: Child and Family Well-Being, Counseling and Prevention and Housing, Safety and Financial Stability.
To buy a ticket for Strike a Chord, register for the silent auction and/or bid on items or make a donation, visit Heartland’s website at heartlandfamilyservice.org.