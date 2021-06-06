Heartland Family Service to honor Knedler at virtual fundraiser

Knedler also served in many leadership roles in other nonprofit organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce and Iowa Hospital Association.

She and husband Michael Knedler have two sons, Jonathan and Jared.

The Honorary Chairs for the 2021 Strike a Chord Gala are Kate Cutler and Boyd Littrell. The couple are both very active in the Council Bluffs community. Cutler has served on the board of directors for the Iowa West Foundation, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission and Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs, among other organizations. She also worked as an elementary teacher and later returned to higher education to become a lawyer. She strongly believes in basic human needs, especially adequate food, a stable place to live, medical services and a voice to be heard.

Littrell is a PhD sociologist and former Methodist minister who cares deeply about individuals and the communities in which they live. He has a distinguished educational background and has taught at the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He has a special heart for the impoverished, underserved or otherwise challenged and seeks to give voice to them and to help them overcome conditions that hamper their capacity for change.