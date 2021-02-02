 Skip to main content
Heartland Family Services awarded grant for shelter
20200415_new_mentalhealth_2 (copy)

Heartland Family Service has a Council Bluffs office at the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus off North 16th Street.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer/

Heartland Family Service has been awarded a $5,520 grant from the Midlands Community Foundation.

The grant money will help fund completion of needed repairs at the Safe Haven emergency shelter, according to a press release from Heartland Family Service.

The repairs will improve the safety, security and comfort of the adults and children HFS helps each day while improving the shelter’s overall energy efficiency to maximize resources.

The concealed emergency shelter provides assistance to women, men and children as part of the agency’s domestic violence and sexual assault program, Heartland said. In 2020, 87 women, men and children escaped violence and got a fresh start at the Safe Haven shelter.

According to the agency, Heartland Family Service has been offering counseling, safe shelter, emotional support and guidance to those in the community living with the effects of domestic violence and sexual assault. Through its Safe Haven shelter, ongoing family support and individual counseling, Heartland helps families in the community transition from harmful environments to happy, productive and successful lives.

In 2020, over 1,600 survivors of domestic violence received support and/or advocacy through the domestic violence/sexual assault program.

