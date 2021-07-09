Heartland Family Service's virtual gala a success

The event also featured a performance by the First Edition Show Choir from Iowa Western Community College and the traditional silent auction, which offered many choice items and packages.

“The highest bid on an item was for a package to stay at a lodge in the Rockies in Colorado that went for $3,000,” Cartwright said. “But oddly enough, the item that drew the greatest number of bids was a basket of coffee and coffee-related accessories. People love their coffee.”

Other favorites included a resort stay in Costa Rica and tickets to this year’s Minnesota Vikings-Green Bay Packers game.

Next year, Heartland Family Service looks forward to an in-person Strike a Chord Gala on June 10 at the Mid-America Center.

“We had hoped to be this year’s first big in-person event in the community, and it looks like we ended up being the last big virtual event,” said Mitch McCartney, development manager for the organization. “We’re planning for a fun evening next June so we can gather again and lift up those among us who need a helping hand, so everyone can.”

Heartland Family Service operates from eight separate locations throughout southwest Iowa, with offices in Council Bluffs, Logan and Glenwood. Programs include the K-12 Therapeutic School for students with major mental health diagnoses; housing and support services for families experiencing homelessness; professional mental health counseling for children and their parents; and community prevention education and treatment for those struggling with substance use and problem gambling.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.