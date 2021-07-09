Heartland Family Service's virtual gala a success

Heartland Family Service raised almost $84,000 with its virtual Strike a Chord Gala last month.
Proceeds from the 17th annual event, held on June 11, will help fund the organization’s programs that serve children, families and individuals in southwest Iowa.
“We’re thrilled with the outcome,” said Sara Cartwright, communications coordinator. “Thanks to our sponsors and the community, we were able to outpace the amount raised at our last in-person gala two years ago.”
About 200 people participated in the event by registering, bidding or giving, she said. Some held watch parties so small groups of people could participate together.
The gala featured the presentation of the annual Salute to Leadership Award to longtime CHI Health administrator Marie Knedler. She was a nurse at Mercy Hospital for many years and held various leadership positions as a nurse before becoming vice president of nursing in 1988. After the hospital merged with other health organizations, she was named the chief operating officer at Mercy and had roles in behavioral health, home care and hospice, emergency services and cardiology.
She became president of Mercy and, in 2009, was appointed president of Bergan Mercy, also. In 2016, she also assumed the role of president of Creighton University Medical Center and worked to merge Bergan Mercy and Creighton University Medical. She retired in February 2019.
The event also featured a performance by the First Edition Show Choir from Iowa Western Community College and the traditional silent auction, which offered many choice items and packages.
“The highest bid on an item was for a package to stay at a lodge in the Rockies in Colorado that went for $3,000,” Cartwright said. “But oddly enough, the item that drew the greatest number of bids was a basket of coffee and coffee-related accessories. People love their coffee.”
Other favorites included a resort stay in Costa Rica and tickets to this year’s Minnesota Vikings-Green Bay Packers game.
Next year, Heartland Family Service looks forward to an in-person Strike a Chord Gala on June 10 at the Mid-America Center.
“We had hoped to be this year’s first big in-person event in the community, and it looks like we ended up being the last big virtual event,” said Mitch McCartney, development manager for the organization. “We’re planning for a fun evening next June so we can gather again and lift up those among us who need a helping hand, so everyone can.”
Heartland Family Service operates from eight separate locations throughout southwest Iowa, with offices in Council Bluffs, Logan and Glenwood. Programs include the K-12 Therapeutic School for students with major mental health diagnoses; housing and support services for families experiencing homelessness; professional mental health counseling for children and their parents; and community prevention education and treatment for those struggling with substance use and problem gambling.