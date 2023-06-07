The U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band will perform six free community concerts this summer, including a July 2 show in Glenwood.

The all-ages performances by the band's rock group Raptor will be held June 29 through July 4 across eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

"With extraordinary talent and a range of music from rock-n-roll classics, country standards and patriotic favorites to the chart-topping hits of today, the members of Raptor proudly showcase Air Force excellence, precision and innovation in every performance," according to a news release.

The 75-minute program “Made in America" includes songs made famous by Bonnie Raitt, John Denver, Ray Charles, Bruno Mars, The Eagles, Journey and Motown artists.

Shows are scheduled as follows:

• June 29, 7 p.m., Shildneck Bandshell at Antelope Park, Lincoln

• June 30, 7 p.m., Rockbrook Village, Omaha

• July 1, 7 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha

• July 2, 7 p.m., Davies Amphitheater, Glenwood

• July 3, 6 p.m., The Granary, Ralston

• July 4, 7 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion

Find more information on the band at tinyurl.com/usafheartland.