Heat prompts early trash pickup next week

Waste Connections is altering its collection schedule.

Due to forecasted hot weather conditions, trash, yard waste and recycling collection will begin early Monday through Friday (July 18-22) for Council Bluffs residents on city waste services.

Collection routes will begin at 6 a.m. Please set out your trash, yard waste and recycling by then to ensure collection.

For more information, visit visit cbrecycles.com.

