Heat prompts early trash pickup next week

Due to forecasted hot weather conditions, trash, yard waste and recycling collection will begin early Monday through Friday (July 18-22) for Council Bluffs residents on city waste services.
Collection routes will begin at 6 a.m. Please set out your trash, yard waste and recycling by then to ensure collection.
For more information, visit visit cbrecycles.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rachel George
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today