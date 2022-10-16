Heinrich, Wilber, Webb to be honored at Children's Square's Jason Awards

There’s still time to get tickets for the 2022 Jason Awards as they return from virtual existence to an in-person celebration on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs.

Festivities will include a reception at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m., followed by the program.

This year’s award recipients are Carl Heinrich, retired president of Iowa Western Community College; Matt Wilber and the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office Juvenile Division; and Richard Webb, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands, according to a press release from Children’s Square.

“The award represents the value we place on our children and the awesome responsibility we have in preparing them for the future,” said Dr. Viv Ewing, president and CEO, in the press release. “Over 90 awards have been presented to outstanding community leaders since the inception of the awards in 1986.”

The theme for 2022 is “Heroes for Hope.” It is an opportunity to celebrate and recognize not only the everyday heroes in the community (and beyond) that support children and families, but the Children’s Square staff who show up every day to make sure the children and families have what they need to succeed, the press release stated.

Co-chairs for the event are Larry and Donna Dostal, mechanical services operator and locomotive trainer at Union Pacific Railroad and president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, respectively. Tom Schmitt, former publisher of The Daily Nonpareil, will serve as master of ceremonies.

Register online at childrenssquare.org/Jason-awards or call 712-828-7468. The deadline for registration is Oct. 25.

Carl Heinrich

Carl Heinrich, former president of Iowa Western Community College, has devoted his life to education and his community.

He was born in Emporia, Kansas and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas; a Master of Science degree from Emporia State University in Emporia; and a doctorate in education from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.

Heinrich began his career serving as an aircraft controller training officer in the United States Air Force. While continuing his reserve commission, he was also a science teacher and counselor in the Great Bend, Kansas public schools. He served as the state director of community colleges for the Kansas State Department of Education and was the director of community college education at Emporia State University.

He served as vice president and president of Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, before moving to Council Bluffs to become the second president of Iowa Western Community College in 1987.

After his tenure at Iowa Western, Heinrich acted as interim president of Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas and Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas. He served three terms on the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, having been appointed and re-appointed by Governors Terry Branstad and Kim Reynolds.

He has served on the boards of numerous organizations in the community, including the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity, Council Bluffs Water Works, Council Bluffs Noon Rotary, Union Pacific Railroad Museum and Friends of Children’s Square.

For the last several years, Heinrich has been Santa Claus for the children who remain at Children’s Square on Christmas Day. He dons a Santa suit and becomes the embodiment of this Christmas tradition for these children. He speaks to each child personally and has had very moving conversations with some of the young students. This year, Santa will be accompanied by his children and grandchildren, who serve as North Pole elves.

He was married for 60 years to the late Shirley Heinrich, and together they made Council Bluffs their home for retirement. Every other Thanksgiving and Christmas, Carl’s four sons — Lee, John, David, and Mark — along with their wives, grandchildren and great-grandchildren continue to gather in his home to celebrate the holidays and each other’s company.

Matt Wilber

Matt Wilber was first elected Pottawattamie County Attorney in 2002. In that position, he oversees the work of the Criminal, Civil and Juvenile Divisions of the office. Before becoming county attorney, he was in private practice in Council Bluffs and is a former federal judicial law clerk in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska. He was inducted into the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers in 2018.

He is a past president of the Iowa County Attorneys Association and current vice president with the National District Attorneys Association. He is a graduate of Leadership Council Bluffs and Leadership Iowa, is a past president with the Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association and is a former member of the Leadership Iowa Board of Governors. He can frequently be found acting as a master of ceremonies for a variety of worthy events throughout Council Bluffs.

A native of Pottawattamie County, Wilber lives in Council Bluffs with his wife, Lisa. They have three grown children: Alexa, Lucas and Sam. Matt spends his spare time reading, cruising around in the 1967 Mustang he’s owned since he was 16 and singing with the Omaha area cover band Touch of Grey.

Richard Webb

Richard Webb is president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands. He has the ability to work closely with an extraordinary team of teammates, board members, donors and community stakeholders to help thousands of youth a year reach their fullest potential and continue building upon a legacy that has been growing for 60 years.

He is also an active participant serving on the University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor’s Board of Counselors, a graduate of Nonprofit of the Midland’s Nonprofit Executive Leadership, Class 12; graduate of Leadership Omaha, Class 41; on Chancellor Gold’s African American Advisory Cabinet; and also serves on the Film Streams and Midwest African Chamber Board of Directors.

Webb has been honored with numerous awards as a result of his dedication and involvement with his community, including the Urban League of Nebraska YP of the Year, the Young Black & Influential Award, and the St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church Dreams Keeper Award.

A native of Omaha, Webb is married to his rib, Danita D. Webb — who has obtained her doctorate in educational leadership — and they have four lovely children. During his spare time, he enjoys fishing, networking and spending quality time with his family.